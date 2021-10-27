Spirit of The Beehive, Deeper

Concert. Apr 4, 2022. 8 pm. $16.50. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas W. https://bit.ly/SOTBTOR

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING PROOF OF VACCINE

The Ontario Government has mandated a Proof of Vaccine policy that takes effect on September 22, 2021. Ontario Government Proof of Vaccine receipt (digital or paper) and corresponding government I.D. will be required to enter and attend an indoor concert/event.

Information below how to access and download your Proof of Vaccine from the Ontario Government.

Once the Proof of Vaccine APP is available (October 22) we will be switching to that system that features a digital QR code.

https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca

In advance of September 22, all Ontarians can print or download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal. The Ministry is working on additional supports and services to assist Ontario residents who need help obtaining proof of vaccination, including requesting a copy be sent by mail. Those who need support obtaining a copy of their vaccination receipt including those who do not have access to a computer or printer can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Ontario is developing an enhanced vaccine certificate with a unique QR code to make it safer, more secure and convenient to show that you have been vaccinated, when required to do so. The enhanced vaccine certificate and verification app will be available by October 22, 2021. Ontario’s proof of vaccination guidance will be updated to reflect the new processes.