Spite! The Tour

Dec 1, 2021

How does one truly succeed in this world anymore? By doing it purely out of spite, and these 3 Toronto based comedians have tapped into the goldmine! Featured on JFL42, OutTV and SiriusXM, this spiteful bunch is ready to take their anger out on the road!
The Spite! Gang:
Rush Kazi (JFL42, Howl & Roar Records, OutTV)
Sarah Ashby (JFL42, Ed The Sock, Bisexual Comedy Festival)
Tamara Shevon (JFL42, Purse Wine, OutTV)
hosted by veteran comic Kate Davis, this is a tour launch you don’t want to miss! 

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $17.50 a ticket

Fri, Dec 17th, 2021 @ 9:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

