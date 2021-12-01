Spite! The Tour

How does one truly succeed in this world anymore? By doing it purely out of spite, and these 3 Toronto based comedians have tapped into the goldmine! Featured on JFL42, OutTV and SiriusXM, this spiteful bunch is ready to take their anger out on the road!

The Spite! Gang:

Rush Kazi (JFL42, Howl & Roar Records, OutTV)

Sarah Ashby (JFL42, Ed The Sock, Bisexual Comedy Festival)

Tamara Shevon (JFL42, Purse Wine, OutTV)

hosted by veteran comic Kate Davis, this is a tour launch you don’t want to miss!