Spring Break – An Improvised Party

Feb 23, 2022

It’s Spring Break! Toronto’s top improvisers will take you on a wild, raunchy, and hilarious ride that will keep you laughing all night long. Each set is inspired by audience members’ wildest stories! Perfect for date night or if you’re just coming out to party! 

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined by some of the best comedians in Toronto! Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

Special guests are Meredith Mullen, Sarah Bennett, and Amrutha Krishnan who have performed in the Worlds Biggest Improv Tournament, Beer Beer Comedy Show, and A Show About Your Ex!

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/spring-break-an-improvised-party?ev=2022-03-15

Doors: 7:30

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 15th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

