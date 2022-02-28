Spring Fling with The Lonely Hearts

- News
Get ready for a dance party with one of Toronto’s top bands, The Lonely Hearts! Come out to the legendary Dakota Tavern for their first ever Spring Fling! Watch this quartet mash up every decade into their own raucous, upbeat party blender for a night of constant dancing.
Semi formal attire encouraged, dancing shoes mandatory.
$20+HST/19+/Doors 9PM
Location Address - 249 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3A1
Event Price - $20 + HST
