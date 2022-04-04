Spring Theory: A Stand-up Comedy Showcase

Come see our lineup of top Toronto comics, as we solve the complex conundrum of maskless live comedy! Headliner Ajahnis Charley joins us for standup in the heart of the Junction, presented by Wretched Hive of Fun & Comedy. Featuring: Bougie B Bougé, Kamal Alaeddine, Christopher Ray, Matt Render, Darcia Armstrong and Suzy Park, with host Gerald Yeung. Showcase followed by a free open mic for comics.

Friday, April 8, at See-Scape (347 Keele St. @ Dundas W). Doors: 8:30 pm, show: 9pm, open Mic: 11pm. $20 on eventbrite.ca.