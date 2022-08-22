Stand Up Comedy: Immigrants With Attitude

Consistently rated as one of the best events in Toronto !!

A comedy show about experiencing life as an immigrant in Canada.

Comics from all over the world talk about their Immigrant experiences. Whether it be dealing with racism or real estate, these comics do it with an attitude (except if their parents tell them not to do so!). Along with Vishal and Sunny the show features a line up of some of the best comics in the City some of whom you have seen on TV and Netflix