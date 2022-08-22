Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Stand Up Comedy: Immigrants With Attitude

Aug 22, 2022

Stand Up Comedy: Immigrants With Attitude

2 2 people viewed this event.

Consistently rated as one of the best events in Toronto !!

A comedy show about experiencing life as an immigrant in Canada.

Comics from all over the world talk about their Immigrant experiences. Whether it be dealing with racism or real estate, these comics do it with an attitude (except if their parents tell them not to do so!). Along with Vishal and Sunny the show features a line up of some of the best comics in the City some of whom you have seen on TV and Netflix

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - 16.25

Location ID - 562969

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine