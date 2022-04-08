Stand Up for Ukraine

Stand Up for Ukraine is a Comic Relief Show presented by The World Comedy Tour! Proceeds of this show will go toward UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.

April 20, 2022, shows at 7:30 and 9:30 pm. Free Times Cafe, 320 College

One Show: $16.50 CAD per person (excluding HST) / Both Shows: $27.50 CAD per person (excluding HST)

The Performers – 7:30 PM SHOW

HOST – Edworld B. Kim & Josh Mover

Featuring

Jesse Singh

Joe Vu

Foad Hp

Cameron Phoenix

Bueno Bueno

Olivia Stadler

HEADLINER – Leonard Chan

The Performers – 9:30 PM SHOW

HOST – Edworld B. Kim & Josh Mover

Featuring

Mark Mccorkel

Thomas Jones

Etay Kuperman

Matt Henry

Evan Dubois

Harvest Khatow

HEADLINER – Cassie Cao

Refund Policy: Up to 7 days before Event