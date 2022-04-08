Readers' Choice 2021

Stand Up for Ukraine

Apr 8, 2022

11 11 people viewed this event.

Stand Up for Ukraine is a Comic Relief Show presented by The World Comedy Tour! Proceeds of this show will go toward UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.

April 20, 2022, shows at 7:30 and 9:30 pm. Free Times Cafe, 320 College

One Show: $16.50 CAD per person (excluding HST) / Both Shows: $27.50 CAD per person (excluding HST)

The Performers – 7:30 PM SHOW

HOST – Edworld B. Kim & Josh Mover

Featuring

Jesse Singh
Joe Vu
Foad Hp
Cameron Phoenix
Bueno Bueno
Olivia Stadler
HEADLINER – Leonard Chan

The Performers – 9:30 PM SHOW

HOST – Edworld B. Kim & Josh Mover

Featuring

Mark Mccorkel
Thomas Jones
Etay Kuperman
Matt Henry
Evan Dubois
Harvest Khatow

HEADLINER – Cassie Cao

Refund Policy: Up to 7 days before Event

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College Street, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $17.50

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 20th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Free Times Cafe

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

