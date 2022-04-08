- News
Stand Up for Ukraine is a Comic Relief Show presented by The World Comedy Tour! Proceeds of this show will go toward UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.
April 20, 2022, shows at 7:30 and 9:30 pm. Free Times Cafe, 320 College
One Show: $16.50 CAD per person (excluding HST) / Both Shows: $27.50 CAD per person (excluding HST)
HOST – Edworld B. Kim & Josh Mover
Featuring
Jesse Singh
Joe Vu
Foad Hp
Cameron Phoenix
Bueno Bueno
Olivia Stadler
HEADLINER – Leonard Chan
HOST – Edworld B. Kim & Josh Mover
Featuring
Mark Mccorkel
Thomas Jones
Etay Kuperman
Matt Henry
Evan Dubois
Harvest Khatow
HEADLINER – Cassie Cao
Refund Policy: Up to 7 days before Event
Location Address - 320 College Street, Toronto, ON
Event Price - $17.50