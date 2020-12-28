STAR Pow-R ‘Buy Local’ Concert Series – An array of classical music

A Digital Street Festival in Support of Local Businesses.

An online-only music concert, featuring the most promising talent, coming together to deliver great music to your home!

Performers:

Sungmin Lee

Lydia Consilvio

Lauryn McKenzie Nelson

Yuan-ju Liu

Check out their music on this Spotify Playlist !

Event Details: The show is broken into four parts, highlighting great music from each of the artists listed above. There will be a Q&A session after each performance, where the audience will have a chance to submit their questions.

BY REGISTERING TODAY for the event, you are entered into a draw for a chance to win a $1000 cash prize, and other special offers!