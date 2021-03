STAR Pow-R Buy Local online concert series. Performers include The detours, MBG, New sensations and Drop Top Alibi. March 28 at 8 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/star-pow-r-buy-local-concert-series-concrete-grows-a-rose-tickets-144897455189?aff=erelexpmlt

Event Details: Two-hour show broken into parts, performances followed by a Q&A session after each performance, where the audience will have a chance to submit their questions.