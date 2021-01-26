NOW MagazineAll EventsBuy Local Concert Series – Rhythm and Rhyme

Buy Local Concert Series – Rhythm and Rhyme

Buy Local Concert Series – Rhythm and Rhyme

A digital street festival in support of local businesses hosted by Star Pow-R. This online-only hip-hop and R&B concert features performances by Desiree Dee, Zaxai, Boris Eze and Mark Brathwaite.
Event Details:  Two-hour show broken into four parts, highlighting the  music from each of the artists listed above. There will a Q&A session after each performance, where the audience will have a chance to submit their questions.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/star-pow-r-buy-local-concert-series-rhythm-and-rhyme-tickets-137891429979?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail

2021-02-18 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-02-18 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

