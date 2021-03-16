NOW MagazineAll EventsRockin’ Lock Down

STAR Pow-R Buy Local online Concert Series with performers Ndidi O, The Spiral Theory, Y Beshir and Black Creek Reign. March 27 at 8 pm. Free.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/star-pow-r-buy-local-concert-series-rockin-lock-down-tickets-142314659979?aff=erelexpmlt

Event Details: Two-hour show broken into parts, highlighting the great music from each of the artists listed above. There will a Q&A session after each performance, where the audience will have a chance to submit their questions.

 

Date And Time

2021-03-27 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-03-27 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

