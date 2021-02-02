NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Ballad Show

A digital street festival in support of local businesses presented by STAR Pow-R. An online-only music concert with performers Paige, Tayler and Mauve. Feb 13 at 8 pm.
Event Details: Two-hour show broken into parts, highlighting the great music from each of the artists listed above. There will a Q&A session after each performance, where the audience will have a chance to submit their questions. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/star-pow-r-buy-local-concert-series-the-ballad-show-tickets-139148590179

2021-02-13 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-02-13 @ 10:00 PM
 

