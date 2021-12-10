Stiletto Flats and Fat Head Hazel

After a 1 year hiatus due to Covid Lockdown, the Linsmore Tavern is bringing back the very best New Year’s Eve Party in Toronto, on Friday December 31st! This year we are bringing in two of the most incredible bands to bring in the New Year! One of our absolute favourite bands, Stiletto Flats who have played so many incredible shows at the Linsmore over the years will be headlining this evening with support from Fat Head Hazel who will have you dancing the night away! You couldn’t ask for two better bands to deliver a really fun, upbeat evening of music that you want to party to on a New Years Eve! Our New Year’s Eve shows are always hot-sellers, so get your tickets in advance as there is limited space! Tickets are $20 before December 25th, $25 after December 25th and $30 at the door (if there are any spaces left). You will get champagne at midnight with your ticket purchase.

The almost all-female Stiletto Flats know how to rock and will entertain you with their fun, upbeat set-list! Featuring Elana Harte on lead vocals and guitars, Stiletto Flats will take you through a journey of music that you know and love, which spans from the 1970’s to Current! With an incredible blend of musical influences that will knock your socks off, Stiletto Flats will put on a show for you that you definitely won’t forget! The band features: Elana Harte Vox – Electric and acoustic guitar, Jen Benton Back up Vox – Bass, Lucio Agostini Vox – Back up Vox – Electric Guitar, Robyn McDonald – Drums

Fat Head Hazel blends a fun mix of modern pop/rock hits with the classics you can’t help but sing along to. From Lady Gaga to Corey Hart, Tina Turner to Queen, it’s a guarantee you’ll be dancing your night away. This four-piece cover band is fronted by Jennifer Brewer and driven by a dynamic rhythm section featuring Jen Benton (Bass), Robyn McDonald (Drums), and Lucio Agostini (Lead Guitar).