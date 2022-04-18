420 is on the way! Woot woot!

The one day all us potheads wait for! It’s Stoner New Year!!!!! Join us for an incredible comedy show! Buckle up kids, it’s gonna be a fun ride!! We’ll also have door raffle and some prizes for the best costume so dress for success! Tickets just $20!

FEATURED COMICS:

DeAnne Smith, a Canadian Comedy Award winner, has performed at Just for Laughs, JFL42, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Iceland Comedy Festival to name a few. She has an album “Tell It To My Balls” and is in a netflix special “Comedians Of The World”.

Chris Robinson is one of the premier comics working in Canada. He’s won Sirius XM’s Top Comic, and has a taping for Just For Laughs. He has appeared on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, CBC, CMT, PBS, Amazon Prime and Netflix. Now Magazine has described him as having “charisma and raw talent to burn.”

Lianne Mauladin is known for her comfortable, straight shooting, style of comedy and unique perspective on life. She’s performed live on ABC’s “The View” and her comedy has been recorded and or televised on ABC, Bite TV, iChannel, Sirius XM, CBC and Rogers TV.

Peter Saran is an up and coming comic who might arguably smoke more weed than I, and still manage to sling hilarious joke after joke! Watch out for this guy, he’s gonna go far!

Sandra Battaglini is an award winning stand-up comic, actor, writer and activist. She is a two time Canadian Comedy Award winner for her solo show shows, and released a comedy album with the same name. She spearheaded a grassroots movement to have stand-up comedy recognized as an art form and co-founded the Canadian Association of Stand-up Comedians that lobbies for comedian’s rights.

About The Producer:

Jo Baker aka Puff Mama is a Toronto based pothead and has been producing kickass comedy shows for almost 20 years! For 13 of those years she ran the nefarious weed friendly UndergroundComedy/Cafe 420, when COVID struck she was forced to close her doors. Now she has found a home at Comedy Bar and is bringing you the best comedy shows!

April 20 at 9 pm, at Comedy Bar. Adv tix $20 at ComedyBar.ca