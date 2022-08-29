Readers' Choice 2021

Stories In The 6: Comedy Show

Aug 29, 2022

Toronto’s hottest comedy show is now at SoCap Comedy Theatre featuring the best improv troupes in the city!

Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fuelled by real life stories by the audience. Improvisers will be inspired by these stories for a night of hilarious comedy.

If it’s date night or drinks with friends, this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stories-in-the-6-tickets-409007350997

Doors: 9:00PM

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20

Thu, Sep 8th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

