Stories In The 6: Comedy Show

Toronto’s hottest comedy show is now at SoCap Comedy Theatre featuring the best improv troupes in the city!

Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fuelled by real life stories by the audience. Improvisers will be inspired by these stories for a night of hilarious comedy.

If it’s date night or drinks with friends, this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stories-in-the-6-tickets-409007350997

Doors: 9:00PM