Stories In The 6: Comedy Show

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Toronto’s hottest comedy show is now at SoCap Comedy Theatre featuring the best improv troupes in the city!
Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fuelled by real life stories by the audience. Improvisers will be inspired by these stories for a night of hilarious comedy.
If it’s date night or drinks with friends, this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stories-in-the-6-tickets-409007350997
Doors: 9:00PM
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 562969