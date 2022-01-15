Toronto based theatre company, Nautanki Bazaar presents its debut virtual theatre production STORIES OF A DISH, as a part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival from January 19-30, 2022.

A global pandemic may have struck, but here is a person who’s just stuck! He wants to win the world over with his cooking, but will he be able to? He’s got to face isolation, earn acceptance and, most importantly, get groceries delivered. Will he find the secret recipe to happiness? A culinary theatrical journey awaits, in this delightful solo show inspired by the popular Stories of a Dish video series on the company’s Instagram and Facebook page.

The play premiered at the first ever ‘Mississauga Multilingual Fringe Festival’, as part of their digital series, in August 2021. That same month it was presented at ‘The Edinburgh Fringe Festival’. Since then, the show has been performed in-person in London, UK for the ‘Little Lion Theatre Festival’ and virtually in Mumbai, India for the ‘Tata Literature Live Festival’ and ‘Thespo’.