Storyfest Show A – Tales of Wonder

act2studioWORKS PRESENTS STORYFEST! A FESTIVAL OF STORYTELLING ON ZOOM!

COME JOIN US FOR: SHOW A – TALES OF WONDER!

Show A – Tales of Wonder

Two Performances live on Zoom:

Friday, April 9 @ 2:00 PM EDT / Saturday, April 10 @ 7:00 PM EDT

SIX TELLERS: Elizabeth Friesen | Richard Ellen | Linda White | Karen McRae | Ted Zuber | Jim Galbraith

Tickets are $10.00 CAD (including fees)

For tickets & details, please go to: www.act2studio.ca/storyfest/

A Zoom link will be sent to you the day before the performance.

Inquiries: events@act2studio.ca