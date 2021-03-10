Storyfest Show A – Tales of Wonder

NOW MagazineAll EventsStoryfest Show A – Tales of Wonder

act2studioWORKS PRESENTS STORYFEST! A FESTIVAL OF STORYTELLING ON ZOOM!
COME JOIN US FOR: SHOW A – TALES OF WONDER!

Show A – Tales of Wonder
Two Performances live on Zoom:
Friday, April 9 @ 2:00 PM EDT / Saturday, April 10 @ 7:00 PM EDT

SIX TELLERS: Elizabeth Friesen | Richard Ellen | Linda White | Karen McRae | Ted Zuber | Jim Galbraith

Tickets are $10.00 CAD (including fees)

For tickets & details, please go to: www.act2studio.ca/storyfest/
A Zoom link will be sent to you the day before the performance.
Inquiries: events@act2studio.ca

 

Date And Time

2021-04-09 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-04-10 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Theatre

