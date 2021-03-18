NOW MagazineAll EventsStoryfest Show B – Tales from the Heart plus Story Slam

Storyfest Show B – Tales from the Heart plus Story Slam

Storyfest Show B – Tales from the Heart plus Story Slam

by
16 16 people viewed this event.

act2studioWorks storytelling festival on Zoom with storytellers Margaret McCaffery, Lorie Rotenberg, Paul Karton and Ruth Miller. Story Slam- Anyone from the audience can participate. It should be a true story about yourself, no longer than 5 minutes.
April 9 at 7 pm, and April 10 at 2 pm. $10.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/act2studioworks-presents-storyfest-show-b-tales-from-the-heartstory-slam-tickets-144288060473

Storyfest

A Zoom link will be sent to you the day before the performance.
Inquiries: events@act2studio.ca

 

Date And Time

2021-04-09 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-10 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.