Storyfest Show B – Tales from the Heart plus Story Slam

act2studioWorks storytelling festival on Zoom with storytellers Margaret McCaffery, Lorie Rotenberg, Paul Karton and Ruth Miller. Story Slam- Anyone from the audience can participate. It should be a true story about yourself, no longer than 5 minutes.

April 9 at 7 pm, and April 10 at 2 pm. $10.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/act2studioworks-presents-storyfest-show-b-tales-from-the-heartstory-slam-tickets-144288060473

A Zoom link will be sent to you the day before the performance.

Inquiries: events@act2studio.ca