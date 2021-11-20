Storyfusion Cabaret – Making Images With Words

Join us in-person at Wychwood Theatre or online for an evening of stories from the lives and imagination of Canada’s Blind / Low Vision Community.

Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

Wychwood Theatre | 76 Wychwood Ave, Toronto

$15 per ticket | Pay What You Can Online

Discount pricing for STT & CNIB members, arts workers & students

In this ground-breaking event called Making Images With Words, we’ll hear the voices of community members telling stories, singing story songs, and carrying on a long tradition of telling the truth, making things up, and adding to the cultural richness of our world. In this 90-minute event, we’ll hear from a half dozen performers. In story and song, we’ll be taken on journeys, and invited to reflect.