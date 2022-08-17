Strangers In The Night Toronto: Gourmet Charity Gala

A must-see show and feast for all the senses! On Friday, September 9, Toronto’s waterfront welcomes Strangers In The Night Toronto, a popular gourmet charity gala benefiting four Canadian charities, and headlined by pop royalty, The Jacksons.

Feel good about contributing to life-changing charitable work that supports children in Canada and around the world. Admission tickets starting $65 are available through ticketmaster.ca

Where

Rebel Entertainment Complex, 11 Polson St Toronto, Ontario

When

Friday, September 9th, 2022

Why

The Strangers In The Night gourmet charity gala benefits four Canadian charities: Children Believe, Believe to Achieve Organization, Canadian Health Champions, and Your Support Foundation. These meaningful organizations work to create a future of hope for children, families and communities overcoming poverty and injustice locally and around the world.