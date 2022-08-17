Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 17, 2022

Strangers In The Night Toronto: Gourmet Charity Gala

A must-see show and feast for all the senses! On Friday, September 9, Toronto’s waterfront welcomes Strangers In The Night Toronto, a popular gourmet charity gala benefiting four Canadian charities, and headlined by pop royalty, The Jacksons. 

Feel good about contributing to life-changing charitable work that supports children in Canada and around the world. Admission tickets starting $65 are available through ticketmaster.ca 

Rebel Entertainment Complex, 11 Polson St Toronto, Ontario  

Friday, September 9th, 2022  

The Strangers In The Night gourmet charity gala benefits four Canadian charities: Children Believe, Believe to Achieve Organization, Canadian Health Champions, and Your Support Foundation. These meaningful organizations work to create a future of hope for children, families and communities overcoming poverty and injustice locally and around the world. 

