String Showcase

Oct 25, 2021

Some of the most stunningly beautiful works in all of classical music will stir the soul as the TSO’s fabulous strings and harp take centre stage. Mahler’s heart-rending Adagietto from his Symphony No. 5 utterly captivates and seemingly stops time. An 11th-century poem by Omar Khayyám inspired pop-influenced grooves in the music of Dinuk Wijeratne, and Kelly-Marie Murphy’s Rains of Ash and Embers extols Canada’s natural wonders while contemplating our role in preserving them. A brief but life-changing moment between two young lovers plays out amid a backdrop of moonlit trees and unabashedly sensuous music in Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night).

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Joseph Johnson, cello
Charles Settle, percussion

Wed, November 17, 2021 at 8:00pm and Thu, November 18, 2021 at 8:00pm 

60–75 minutes, no intermission

Wed, Nov 17th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 to

Location
Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

