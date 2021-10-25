String Showcase

Some of the most stunningly beautiful works in all of classical music will stir the soul as the TSO’s fabulous strings and harp take centre stage. Mahler’s heart-rending Adagietto from his Symphony No. 5 utterly captivates and seemingly stops time. An 11th-century poem by Omar Khayyám inspired pop-influenced grooves in the music of Dinuk Wijeratne, and Kelly-Marie Murphy’s Rains of Ash and Embers extols Canada’s natural wonders while contemplating our role in preserving them. A brief but life-changing moment between two young lovers plays out amid a backdrop of moonlit trees and unabashedly sensuous music in Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night).

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Joseph Johnson, cello

Charles Settle, percussion

Wed, November 17, 2021 at 8:00pm and Thu, November 18, 2021 at 8:00pm

60–75 minutes, no intermission