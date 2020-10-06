Studio 180 presents the play by Mike Bartlett.

Emma’s been seeing her coworker Darren. She thinks she’s in love. Her boss thinks she’s in breach of contract. In a series of cordial but increasingly tense conversations, the two dissect the differences between “sexual” and “romantic,” negotiate the length of Emma’s interoffice relationship, and face the consequences of shrinking privacy and binding contracts. Starring Virgilia Griffith and Ordena Stephens-Thompson, directed by Sabryn Rock.

Friday, Oct 23 at 7:30. Free. RSVP

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/contractions-by-mike-barlett-tickets-120594123269

Following the play head over to Zoom to join the cast and Director of Youth and Community Engagement, Jessica Greenberg, for a unique interactive post-show experience in which audience members will share their responses; examine the themes, characters and big questions of the play; and participate in break-out group discussions.