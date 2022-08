Come out for a summer dance party with Toronto’s favourite cover band, The Lonely Hearts. From the Ramones, Shania Twain and Weezer to Taylor Swift, Jackson 5 and the Killers, they mash up every decade into their own raucous, upbeat party blender for a night of constant dancing.

August 12 at 9 pm. $20. Dakota Tavern, 249 Ossington. eventbrite.ca