The Bloor-Yorkville BIA virtual concert series every other Thursday at 12:30 pm (weather permitting), streamed from select venues throughout the neighbourhood. June 17 to September 9. Free.

https://www.bloor-yorkville.com/musicinthepark

Summer Music in the Park #BYLiveEdition 2021 Schedule:

Thursday, June 17 – Chris Platt Trio, Eataly (Manulife Centre)

Thursday, July 1 – River North, 99 Yorkville Ave. (Yorkville Murals)

Thursday, July 15 – Rob Tardik, The ROM (Helga & Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace)

Thursday, July 29 – Candice Sand, TNT Lounge (Yorkville Village)

Thursday, August 12 – David Leask, The ROM (Helga & Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace)

Thursday, August 26 – Melissa Lauren Trio, Eataly (Manulife Centre)

Thursday, September 9 – Angela Turone, 99 Yorkville Ave. (Yorkville Murals)