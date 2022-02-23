A line up of amazing standup comedians? A cozy bar conveniently located on Bloor st. West? An amazing way to spend a Sunday evening? The Sunday Best Comedy in Toronto?

Yes to all those things!

Come see a rotating cast of amazing standup comedians as they perform their best material at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge!

Hosted by @hechtgordon and @fist.abella

follow us on instagram for updates on the show!