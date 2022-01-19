Sunday Chillin’ Vibes – More Songs By Request

We won’t let the new lockdown get us down!

We’re adapting once more and bringing you our second livestreamed show during this shutdown. Join us this Sunday, January 23rd at 2:00 PM as our festival co-creators Juliet Dunn and Peter Shea will entertain you this Sunday from the comfort of their home studio to the comfort of your living room!

Be sure to send us your song requests! Find us on social media @jazzniagara, and let us know what song you’d love to hear.

This is a Pay What You Can event. Proceeds help the TD Niagara Jazz Festival bring live music to the Niagara Region and beyond! You can also help support the Festival’s various partners by order a “To Go” food or drink package with your show ticket!

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the TD Niagara Jazz Festival’s website at www.NiagaraJazzFestival.com