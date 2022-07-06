Sunday Night Comedy

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 6, 2022

Come join us for a night of laughs and fun times, as we invite several professional and amateur comedians to perform for you. They are all recording their performance for promotional purposes, so rest assured they will be bringing their best jokes!

Admission is free, so just come on in and join us. Please register with a free ticket so that we know to expect you. It’ll be hands down the best free comedy show you’ll ever see!

July 17 at 9 pm. Bar Cathedral, 54 The Esplanade.

Additional Details

Location Address - 54 The Esplanade, Toronto

Event Price - Free Entry

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 17th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Location

Bar Cathedral

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

