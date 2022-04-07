One night only! A magic and mentalism showcase with 3 of Toronto’s top performers. Featuring Illusionarium’s Ken Margoe.

Come join us for a mystifying evening of mentalism, magic, and a whole lot of fun! We’re bringing you 3 world class magicians to entertain and amaze and entertain you at the legendary Supermarket Bar stage.

April 17 at 7 pm. Tickets are just $15 in advance, and $20 at the door (if available). Tickets are limited, and we are expecting a sold out crowd, so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

We are able to keep tickets very affordable due to the generosity of Supermarket Bar in providing the space to us. Make no mistake, you would be paying a lot more to see these magicians anywhere else.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-night-magic-and-mentalism-featuring-illusionariums-ken-margoe-tickets-316803456667

Our magicians have traveled all over the world and dazzled crowds everywhere. Your featured performers are:

Ken Margoe: Our headliner of the evening, this guy catches bullets for a living! Ken was the headliner in the VIP room at Illusionarium, and holds the record for the most dangerous magic trick: 26 bullet catches in one day. He has performed for the New York Knicks, Woody Harrelson, 50cent,The Rolling Stones, Much Music, City TV, and many more. Tonight, he’s here to perform for you, and it’s not a show that you want to miss.

Ben Train: The founder of the Toronto Magic Company, Ben has performed and mystified audiences all over the world, and has created several magic illusions that are used by other popular magicians. His specialty is in mentalism, which has him making impossible predictions while reading your mind. You will laugh your head off, all while wondering what else he knows and how he did it.

Jonah Babins: The other half of the dynamic duo from the Toronto Magic Company, Jonah is a professional magician who tours across Canada to teach and perform magic. He runs a very successful podcast that is listened to by magicians from all over the world. He’s a slight of hand specialist, so don’t blink!