Sunday Scaries

Aug 28, 2022

Do you have a weird boss? Maybe an annoying coworker? Maybe you have an absurd job that is extremely stressful? Come on down and tell us about it and we will spin it into comedy gold!

With:

Mark Little (Gary and His Demons, JFL42)
Tim Blair (CBC’s Tallboyz)
Guled Albi (CBC’s Tallboyz)
Devon Henderson (Second City)
Alex Kolanko (The Sketchersons)
Gavin Pounds (Second City)
Rebecca Payne (Bleak)
Meredith Mullen (Uber & Klonk)

$15 online, $20 at the door.

Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

