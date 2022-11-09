Sunday Seconds Comedy

Welcome to Sunday Seconds, a laugh packed show that critics all over the world are calling “A bombastic Comedy Soiree”. That was a lie, but I’m sure it will catch on.

This November 13th and every 2nd Sunday you are invited to enjoy a comedy soirée. 8pm at Tallboys (838 Bloor St, W Toronto).

Sit down and get your fill of laughs with your hosts Dave Luca and Sashka DC, an unlikely duo who are sure to openly fight in the middle of the show.

This month’s comedians:

Afrakaren @afrakaren

George Rivard @yukonsblackcomedian

Joe Fish @joseph.fish.54

Kari Johnson @karigejohnson

and More

Fill up on comedy!

Each month comedians featured on JFL, Yuk Yuks, Roast Battles, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, Sirius XM and more!