Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL) are thrilled to present Sunsets & Sounds, a free six-week outdoor music series featuring some of Mississauga’s most iconic musicians. The artist lineup Suzie McNeil, Stacey Kay, Jordan John, Sattalites, Tom Barlow, Cory Hotline, and more. Guests are invited to attend this exciting event where they can enjoy live music, delicious food and drinks hosted at the newly constructed Discovery Centre.

Experience this fun, free, all-ages outdoor summer music series featuring new Canadian musicians every week. Enjoy delicious food and drinks from local Mississauga businesses. A portion of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Mississauga Food Bank.

Every Wednesday evening from 6:30-9 pm, starting July 13 for six weeks. Doors open at 6 pm.

Limited spots available, walk-ins will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP spots on eventbrite

July 13 – Suzie McNeil & The Chain Reaction with Special Guest Tom Barlow

July 20 – Stacey Kay with Special Guests Cory Hotline

July 27 – Jordan John

August 3 – Sattalites – Canada’s #1 Reggae Band

August 10 – Tyler Yarema & His Rhythm at the Reservoir Lounge regular – TRIDEL

August 13 – Jully Black