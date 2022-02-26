Super Secret Stand-Up Show

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 26, 2022

The lineup is top secret classified information but all we can say is it will feature a mix of Canada’s top professional comedians and a few surprise drop-ins too. Your host John Mostyn presents comedians who have performed at Just For Laughs, Netflix, CBC, MTV, Comedy Central and much more.

This show will not disappoint!

$23 online, $28 at the door

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Sat, Mar 5th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

