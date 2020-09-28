Super Secret Stand Up Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsSuper Secret Stand Up Show

The lineup is top secret classified information but it will feature a mix of Canada’s top professional comedians and a few surprise drop in’s too. Hosted by John Mostyn. 7 pm. $40. Tickets sold in pairs.

https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=13668

 

2020-10-10 @ 07:00 PM
2020-10-10 @ 08:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy

