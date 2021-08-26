COVID-19

Aug 26, 2021

Super Secret Stand Up Show

The lineup is top secret classified information but all we can say is it will feature a mix of Canada’s top professional comedians and a few surprise drop-ins too. Your host John Mostyn presents comedians who have performed at Just For Laughs, Netflix, CBC, MTV, Comedy Central and much more.

This show will not disappoint!

$23+tax online, $28+tax on the door

Additional Details

Venue Name - Comedy Bar

Event Price - $23/$28

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 11th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location
945 Bloor Street West, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

