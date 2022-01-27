Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Super Secret Stand-Up Show

Jan 27, 2022

Super Secret Stand-Up Show

10 10 people viewed this event.

The lineup is top secret classified information but all we can say is it will feature a mix of Canada’s top professional comedians and a few surprise drop-ins too. Your host John Mostyn presents comedians who have performed at Just For Laughs, Netflix, CBC, MTV, Comedy Central and much more.
This show will not disappoint!

$23 online, $28 at the door

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $23/$28

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 5th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine