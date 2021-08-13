COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock show!

Superkick'd Pro Wrestling Rock Show is back in action! Sep 10 at 8 pm. $30. The Great Hall, 1087 Queen.

Aug 13, 2021

Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock show!

14 14 people viewed this event.

Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock Show is back in action! Sep 10 at 8 pm. $30. The Great Hall, 1087 Queen West.

Get your tickets now at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gassed-up-tickets-167030726399

You can also visit www.superkickd.ca for ticket info.

Additional Details

Event Price - $30.00

Location - The Great Hall

Your Email Address - info@superkickd.ca

Venue Address - 1087 Queen Street West

Date And Time
2021-09-10 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-09-10 @ 10:30 PM

Location
1087 Queen Street West, The Great Hall

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Art

Location Page

The Great Hall

Share With Friends