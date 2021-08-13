- News
Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock Show is back in action! Sep 10 at 8 pm. $30. The Great Hall, 1087 Queen West.
Get your tickets now at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gassed-up-tickets-167030726399
You can also visit www.superkickd.ca for ticket info.
Event Price - $30.00
Location - The Great Hall
Your Email Address - info@superkickd.ca
Venue Address - 1087 Queen Street West