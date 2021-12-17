Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock Show – Seven Year Anniversary

Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock Show! Presents “Seven Plates” Live Event!

Superkick’d Presents “Seven Plates” Live at The Great Hall.

About this event:

Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock Show: “Seven Plates”

Superkick’d and Superkick’d Studios Present a night of high flying, hard-hitting action like you have never seen before!

Come Party with us on Friday, January 14, 2022 live at the Great Hall, Toronto’s Vintage Venue Located in Queen West.

Tickets: General Admission $30 – VIP $50

VIP ticket holders will have access to Meet and Greet with the Superkick’d crew and leave with a Superkick’d gift bag!

If you are subscribed to us, check your emails for an event discount code!

Live Wrestling, Live Music, Live Action, Live Pro Wrestling like you’ve never experienced before! Live at The Great Hall.

In this big night of Pro Wrestling we will witness the crowning of a NEW Superkick’d Champion!

The title is up for grabs in this one night tournament!

Tournament Contenders:

1. “Half Baked Kid” Kris Chambers

2. “Golden Gun” Mark Wheeler

3. “Clutch” Jessie V

4. “The Reaper” Mike Marston

5. “D Town” Dallas Kyle

6. “Standout” Taylor Rising

7. Gemelo Fantastico II

8. “The Name” Bruce James

New Year! New Champion!

Who will come out on top and claim the prize!

This event is will be filmed and released on YouTube and other platforms. Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock Show! “Rumble in the Dot” on Friday, January 14, 2022.

STARRING:

Taylor Wilde, “Standout” Taylor Rising, “The Half Baked Kid” Kris Chambers, “The Golden Gun” Mark Wheeler. “Clutch” Jessie V, Bruce James, Homeless Brooks, Dallas Kyle, Tommy Vendetta, Alex Weir, Tarik, Young Myles, Mike Marston, Pretty Ricky, El Reverso and many more.

This is a night guaranteed to get wild, Don’t miss out!

*LIMITED TICKETS*

Superkick’d Pro Wrestling Rock Show: “Rumble in the Dot” Let the party begin!

Card subject to change.

@Superkickd:

Website // Facebook // Instagram//Twitter

RSVP on Facebook

@Superkickd

Refund Policy

No refunds, unless event is cancelled.