Tafelmusik presents Close Encounters: Divertimento

Divert (verb): To draw away from fatiguing or serious occupations; pleasurably to excite the mind or attract the attention; to entertain, amuse. [Oxford English Dictionary]

The divertimento is light and liberated music making. The structured forms of the classical sonata and symphony are set aside in music that offers simple, tuneful delight to players and listeners alike. The divertimento enjoyed its heyday in 18th-century Vienna, and so it is to Vienna Tafelmusik turns for an evening of music that aims to please and divert. Jan 28 at 8 pm.

Single ticket buyers are able to access the concert for 48 hours from the original broadcast time. https://www.tafelmusik.org

John Abberger (oboe), Christopher Verrette (violin), Patrick G. Jordan (viola). Margaret Gay (violoncello) and Pippa Macmillan (double bass).

PROGRAM

• Johann Michael Haydn — Divertimento in E-flat Major, MH9

• Johann Baptist Vanhal — Divertimento in G Major

• Franz Anton Hoffmeister — Quartetto No. 2 in D Major

• František Adam Míča — Oboe quartet in C Major