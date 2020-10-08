Tafelmusik – Passions of the Soul

Online baroque concert. Oct 22 at 8 pm.https://my.tafelmusik.org/966/977

Curated and directed by Elisa Citterio, this concert is a microcosm of Tafelmusik’s season theme, “Passions of the Soul.” In their quest to awe and inspire, 18th-century composers strove to describe the desires of the soul and touch the hearts of listeners with poignant and captivating music.

PROGRAM:

Jean-Marie Leclair Ouverture to Scylla et Glaucus

Giuseppe Tartini Concerto for violoncello in A Major

Pietro Antonio Locatelli Sinfonia Funebre*

Michel Richard de Lalande Chaconne from Les fontaines de Versailles

Johann Christoph Pez Orchestral suite in D Minor*

Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 3 violins in D Major, after BWV 1064

Georg Philipp Telemann Suite in B-flat Major “La Bourse” (The Stock Exchange)

Please note: single ticket purchasers will be able to re-access the concert for a full 24 hours after the original broadcast time. You can revisit your ticket link, contained in your confirmation email, to watch until Oct 23, 2020 at 7:59 pm.