Tafelmusik presents Re-tuned

The sound of string players tuning their instruments often signals the beginning of a concert. What happens when you change up this familiar tuning?

Many baroque composers experimented with re-pitching some of the strings to draw different sounds and possibilities from the violin, a technique called scordatura. We explore one of the most popular of these re-tunings (AEAE), which offers a very open, resonant sound — evoking trumpets and vielles (medieval string instruments). We also say a quick hello to our fiddler cousins, who still turn to this tuning for some of their traditional tunes. Musicians include Geneviève Gilardeau & Cristina Zacharias (violins), Felix Deak (viola da gamba & cello) and Lucas Harris (lute & guitar). Nov 12 at 8 pm. $20.

https://www.tafelmusik.org/concert-calendar/concert/close-encounters-re-tuned-0?utm_source=NOW&utm_medium=Web&utm_campaign=2021retuned&utm_content=Listing

PROGRAM

• H.I.F. von Biber Partia III for 2 violins & continuo

• Traditional Lea-Rig

• Robert Ridell, ed. The Lea-Rig Sonata, from Collection of Scotch, Galwegian, and Border Tunes, 1794

• Giuseppe Tartini Grave, from Sonata in A Major, op. 1, no. 13

• Michel Corrette Rondeau – Adagio – Presto, from L’École d’Orphée, op. 18

• Pierre Ballard, ed. Tablature de luth de differens autheurs, sur les accords nouveaux (Paris, 1631)

• Anonymous From Margaret Board lute book (c.1635)

• Simon Riopel Valse des poêles

• Francesco Maria Veracini Scozzesse, from Sonata in A Major, op. 2, no. 9 (based on Scots tune “Tweedside”)

• Philipp Heinrich Erlebach Sonata terza for violin, viola da gamba & continuo

Please note: single ticket purchasers will be able to re-access this concert for a full 48 hours after the original broadcast time. You can revisit your ticket link, contained in your confirmation email, to watch until November 14, 2020 at 7:59 pm.