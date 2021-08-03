Taiko x Turntables ft. Dj Dopey

NAGATA SHACHU Japanese Taiko and Music Group

Presents

TAIKO X TURNTABLES!

with DJ DOPEY

Nagata Shachu, Toronto’s premiere Japanese Taiko and Music Group, is pleased to announce TAIKO X TURNTABLES! featuring world champion DJ Dopey on Saturday, August 7 at 7pm as a live-streamed concert. Multiple cameras and microphones will bring you high-definition video and sound putting your front-row-and-centre of the concert! The live-stream will be available for three days following the premiere.

Traditional taiko and turntabalism will collide for the first time in TAIKO X TURNTABLES!, a unique and exhilarating fusion of two very different genres. Featuring both composed and improvised works, Nagata Shachu and DJ Dopey will share a musical dialogue playing off of each other’s powerful beats and melodic themes.

A founding member of the Turntable Monkz, and a DMC World Champion, DJ Dopey is one of Canada’s premiere DJ talents. In his ten years as a DJ/Turntablist, DJ Dopey has shared stages with artists such as Eminem, Slum Village, Nelly Furtado, Kardinal Offishall, Dragonette, Steve Aoki and DJ’d for Dead Celebrity Status.

“Both drumming and scratching share a lot of similar elements in terms of rhythmic and musical elements as well as of improvisation. For me, it was important to work with a Japanese DJ to contrast the traditional Japanese art form of taiko, to modern Japanese culture,” said Nagata Shachu founder Kiyoshi Nagata.

Nagata Shachu includes Kiyoshi Nagata Aki Takahashi, Tony Nguyen, Naoya Kobayashi, Andrew Siu, Kevin Zi-Xiao He, Briana Lee and Marie Gavin

Based in Toronto, Nagata Shachu has enthralled audiences internationally with its mesmerizing and heart-pounding performances of the Japanese drum (taiko) since its formation in 1998. While rooted in the folk drumming traditions of Japan, the ensemble’s principal aim is to rejuvenate this ancient art form by producing innovative and exciting music that seeks to create a new voice for the taiko.

TAIKO X TURNTABLES!

Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 7 pm (75 minutes)

Tickets: $5

Register to receive a video link at:

https://nagatashachubonus.eventbrite.ca