NOW MagazineAll EventsTak Arikushi

Tak Arikushi

Tak Arikushi

by
140 140 people viewed this event.

Outdoor live music every Friday in September.

Tak Arikushi is a Japanese-Canadian guitarist who blends Japanese and Gypsy-jazz music to create his unique sound. His repertoire explores the intersection of Japanese culture and jazz music, drawing from traditional and contemporary Japanese music and Japanese-influenced American jazz. He performs these on a bed of red-hot swing rhythms inspired by the great Django Reinhardt, displaying his virtuosity and mastery of the guitar. Sep 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 8 pm.

This event is weather dependent as it’s on a patio. Call ahead to make reservations as capacity is limited (416-530-4082). alchemyto.com

Additional Details

Location - Alchemy Food & Drink

 

Date And Time

2020-09-04 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-09-25 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Alchemy
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Alchemy Food & Drink

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.