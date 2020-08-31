Outdoor live music every Friday in September.

Tak Arikushi is a Japanese-Canadian guitarist who blends Japanese and Gypsy-jazz music to create his unique sound. His repertoire explores the intersection of Japanese culture and jazz music, drawing from traditional and contemporary Japanese music and Japanese-influenced American jazz. He performs these on a bed of red-hot swing rhythms inspired by the great Django Reinhardt, displaying his virtuosity and mastery of the guitar. Sep 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 8 pm.

This event is weather dependent as it’s on a patio. Call ahead to make reservations as capacity is limited (416-530-4082). alchemyto.com