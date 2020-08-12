NOW MagazineAll EventsTak Arikushi

Tak Arikushi plays an evening of Japanese Gypsy jazz music. His repertoire explores the intersection of Japanese culture and jazz music, packaged in the style of Django Reinhardt’s red-hot swing rhythms. August 21 from 8-10 pm.

 

2020-08-21 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 10:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 

Alchemy Food & Drink

 

One of Toronto's best jazz bars, as named by blogTO, Alchemy offers top quality food and feature their unique cocktails.

