Tak Arikushi Trio

Tak Arikushi plays Gypsy-jazz with a Japanese twist. The red-hot swing rhythms of Django Reinhardt are combined with traditional and contemporary Japanese melodies to create a sound you won’t find anywhere else!
Nov 10 at 8 pm. $10. The Emmet Ray, 924 College. theemmetray.com.
Location Address - 924 College, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1A4
Event Price - $10
