Tak Arikushi Trio

Oct 21, 2021

Tak Arikushi Trio

Tak Arikushi plays Gypsy-jazz with a Japanese twist. The red-hot swing rhythms of Django Reinhardt are combined with traditional and contemporary Japanese melodies to create a sound you won’t find anywhere else!

Nov 10 at 8 pm. $10. The Emmet Ray, 924 College. theemmetray.com.

Additional Details

Location Address - 924 College, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1A4

Event Price - $10

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location
The Emmet Ray

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

