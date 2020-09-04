Tales of Crossing the 49th Parallel

Our monthly online Sunday night event moves to September 13, as But That’s Another Story showcases three tellers from Story Club Boston, joining three of the city’s finest. 7:30 pm. Free/pwyc. Tickets at eventbrite.com

Join co-hosts Christel Bartelse and Briane Nasimok, along with Replay Storytelling’s Paul Aflalo as they match reminiscent with Ken Green, Theresa Okokon and Patrick French – sharing their trials and tribulations when trying to cross into their neighbouring country. Proceeds from the evening will be donated to The Red Cross in support of the Lebanon Humanitarian Needs Appeal.

http://butthatsanotherstory.ca