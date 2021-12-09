Experience a feast for your eyes, ears and soul: TANEC – the soul of Macedonia – live in Toronto

TANEC – National Folklore Ensemble of North Macedonia, warmly regarded as cultural ambassadors of their country, are bringing a colourful and captivating spectacle to North America in February 2022. This national ensemble will treat you to a mesmerizing display of high-energy dances and music, telling the ancient stories of Macedonia and the Balkans. More than 40 performers, including a 10-piece orchestra of traditional Macedonian folk music, will take you on a cultural journey like no other.

Tickets & info: https://www.Tanec2022tour.com