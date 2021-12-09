Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 9, 2021

TANEC – The Soul of Macedonia

Experience a feast for your eyes, ears and soul: TANEC – the soul of Macedonia – live in Toronto

TANEC – National Folklore Ensemble of North Macedonia, warmly regarded as cultural ambassadors of their country, are bringing a colourful and captivating spectacle to North America in February 2022. This national ensemble will treat you to a mesmerizing display of high-energy dances and music, telling the ancient stories of Macedonia and the Balkans. More than 40 performers, including a 10-piece orchestra of traditional Macedonian folk music, will take you on a cultural journey like no other.

Tickets & info: https://www.Tanec2022tour.com

Location Address - 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $45-$80

Fri, Feb 18th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Dance
 
