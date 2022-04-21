Tango: A Concert by Solidaridad Tango and the Luis Ramirez Quintet

“Tango offers a unique medium that showcases the sense of finding solace in the face of despair.” — Luis Ramirez

Join Solidaridad Tango and the Luis Ramirez Quintet for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of contemporary chamber tango music featuring the world premiere of Ramirez’ Immigration Suite, and a showcase of contemporary tango by Julián Peralta, Diego Schissi, Ramiro Gallo, and Pablo Jaurena.

May 1 t 8 pm. $30. Heliconian Hall, 35 Hazelton. For more information visit: https://www.solidaridadtango.ca/events