Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Tango: A Concert by Solidaridad Tango and the Luis Ramirez Quintet

Apr 21, 2022

Tango: A Concert by Solidaridad Tango and the Luis Ramirez Quintet

15 15 people viewed this event.

“Tango offers a unique medium that showcases the sense of finding solace in the face of despair.” — Luis Ramirez

Join Solidaridad Tango and the Luis Ramirez Quintet for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of contemporary chamber tango music featuring the world premiere of Ramirez’ Immigration Suite, and a showcase of contemporary tango by Julián Peralta, Diego Schissi, Ramiro Gallo, and Pablo Jaurena.

May 1 t 8 pm. $30. Heliconian Hall, 35 Hazelton. For more information visit: https://www.solidaridadtango.ca/events

Additional Details

Location Address - 35 Hazelton, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2E3

Event Price - $30

Location ID - 560537

Date And Time

Sun, May 1st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Heliconian Hall

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine