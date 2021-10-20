Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Tapas And Laughs

Comedy with Che Durena, Courtney Gilmour, Jacob Balshin, headliner Jarrett Campbell and host Andrew Packer. 7:30 pm. Reserve. Tapas at.

Oct 20, 2021

Tapas And Laughs

18 18 people viewed this event.

Comedy with Che Durena, Courtney Gilmour, Jacob Balshin, headliner Jarrett Campbell and host Andrew Packer. 7:30 pm. Reserve. Tapas at Embrujo, 97 Danforth. https://tapasatembrujo.com/reservations

$18 pp minimum food purchase requirement along with a $10 entertainment service fee

Additional Details

Location Address - 97 Danforth Ave

Event Price - $18 pp minimum food purchase requirement along with a $10 entertainment service fee

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Tapas At Emburjo

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine