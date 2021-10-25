Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

- News
Surging with ardent passion and calling for virtuoso feats of the highest order, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto is one of classical music’s most thrilling live concert experiences. At just 27 years old, Canadian rising star Timothy Chooi has captured international acclaim for his powerful, nuanced performances and magnetic stage presence, and he takes on this mighty cornerstone of the repertoire. Plus, Peter Oundjian returns to the TSO in his first appearance as Conductor Emeritus, leading Beethoven’s bold and triumphant “Egmont” Overture, Strauss’s lovely Serenade in E-flat Major, and radiant music of Florence Price.
Peter Oundjian, conductor
Timothy Chooi, violin
Wed, November 24, 2021 at 8:00pm
Thu, November 25, 2021 at 8:00pm
Sat, November 27, 2021 at 8:00pm
Sun, November 28, 2021 at 3:00pm
60–75 minutes, no intermission
Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $35-$163
