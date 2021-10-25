Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Halloween

Surging with ardent passion and calling for virtuoso feats of the highest order, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto is one of classical.

Oct 25, 2021

Surging with ardent passion and calling for virtuoso feats of the highest order, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto is one of classical music’s most thrilling live concert experiences. At just 27 years old, Canadian rising star Timothy Chooi has captured international acclaim for his powerful, nuanced performances and magnetic stage presence, and he takes on this mighty cornerstone of the repertoire. Plus, Peter Oundjian returns to the TSO in his first appearance as Conductor Emeritus, leading Beethoven’s bold and triumphant “Egmont” Overture, Strauss’s lovely Serenade in E-flat Major, and radiant music of Florence Price.

Peter Oundjian, conductor
Timothy Chooi, violin

Wed, November 24, 2021 at 8:00pm
Thu, November 25, 2021 at 8:00pm
Sat, November 27, 2021 at 8:00pm
Sun, November 28, 2021 at 3:00pm

60–75 minutes, no intermission

Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $35-$163

Wed, Nov 24th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 to

Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

