NOW MagazineAll EventsNiagara Jazz Festival – International Jazz Day

Niagara Jazz Festival – International Jazz Day

Niagara Jazz Festival – International Jazz Day

by
13 13 people viewed this event.

Livestreamed show to celebrate local and international jazz musicians. April 30 at 7 pm. Free. https://niagarajazzfestival.com/events/td-njf-presents-international-jazz-day-celebrating-the-jazz-greats

 

Date And Time

2021-04-30 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-30 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.